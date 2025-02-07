Maui police seek public’s help in locating mother and son in custodial interference case

Maui police are seeking information on the whereabouts of mother and son—Kaimaile Makekau, 41, and Kawelu Makekau, 7—as part of a custodial interference investigation.

Police say Kaimaile fled on foot with her son during a supervised Family Court visitation at Keōpūolani Park in Kahului at around 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.

Police say the two were seen headed towards Kahului Beach Road, but extensive checks made in the vicinity proved unsuccessful.

Kaimaile is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt and camouflage pants.

Kawelu is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 70 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white T-shirt and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaimaile and/or Kawelu, is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-244-6400. If it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-003726.