Maui Surf Forecast for February 09, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|10-15
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:20 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A long period northwest swell that is currently moving through the region should reach its peak this evening and then slightly decline overnight into tomorrow morning. A High Surf Advisory is now in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui until 6 AM HST Sunday.
A larger northwest swell will build into the islands from Monday evening into Wednesday, with surf heights easily exceeding advisory levels and flirting with High Surf Warning levels along exposed north and west facing shores.
Surf heights along east facing shores will continue to decline. Mainly background swell energy will keep surf heights small along south facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com