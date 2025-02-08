Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 09, 2025

February 8, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
10-15
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 01:38 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 08:43 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 12:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:20 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long period northwest swell that is currently moving through the region should reach its peak this evening and then slightly decline overnight into tomorrow morning. A High Surf Advisory is now in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui until 6 AM HST Sunday. 


A larger northwest swell will build into the islands from Monday evening into Wednesday, with surf heights easily exceeding advisory levels and flirting with High Surf Warning levels along exposed north and west facing shores. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf heights along east facing shores will continue to decline. Mainly background swell energy will keep surf heights small along south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments