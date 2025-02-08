Maui Surf Forecast for February 09, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-15 7-10 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 01:38 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:43 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 12:23 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:20 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long period northwest swell that is currently moving through the region should reach its peak this evening and then slightly decline overnight into tomorrow morning. A High Surf Advisory is now in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui until 6 AM HST Sunday.

A larger northwest swell will build into the islands from Monday evening into Wednesday, with surf heights easily exceeding advisory levels and flirting with High Surf Warning levels along exposed north and west facing shores.

Surf heights along east facing shores will continue to decline. Mainly background swell energy will keep surf heights small along south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.