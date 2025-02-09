Maui Weather Forecast for February 09, 2025

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs around 83. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 78 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 66 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 65. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Monday: Sunny. Highs around 82. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 44 at the visitor center to around 47 at the summit. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 78 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 66 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 77. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 62. Light winds.

Monday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 77. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 83. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 71. East winds up to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 84. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A dry and stable airmass will persist through mid week. A gentle ESE wind flow will hold through Tuesday before veering more southerly through mid week ahead of an approaching front. This pattern will allow for clouds and chance of showers to focus along windward and mauka areas as well as leeward and sheltered areas as seabreezes develop each afternoon. Overnight as land breezes should clear out leeward and interior areas each night. Chances of rainfall may increase late in the week and into next weekend.

Discussion

Current radar and satellite imagery show clouds with isolated, light showers moving into windward coasts and slopes. High clouds appear to be thinning out over the state, especially around the Big Island. A surface ridge centered far NE of the state is generating light to moderate ESE trades. This surface ridge combined with mid level ridging building in from the west and a dry airmass moving in from the east will allow for dry and stable conditions to persists through mid week.

High pressure to the NE will weaken tonight and shift south through Tuesday, allowing the local pressure gradient to relax, thus weaken winds. Weaker winds across the western half will allow for land/sea breeze regime to dominate, with afternoon clouds and showers forming over a few leeward and interior areas. The eastern half of the state will see more of hybrid tradewind and land/seabreeze pattern with showers favoring windward areas overnight and leeward slopes of the Big Island each afternoon.

Wednesday through Thursday, winds will veer more southerly over the western half and ESE over the eastern half as a front approaches the state and the surface high shifts eastward. The ESE flow may also allow island plumes (downstream convergence from island terrain) to bring showers to leeward areas at times. However, even as the boundary layer moistens a bit with small pockets of moisture riding in on the lighter ESE flow and dew points increase a tad, mid level ridging will strengthen over the area and help to suppress shower activity…so mostly dry and stable conditions should continue through midweek.

A front may pass north or move through portions of the state near the state late in the upcoming week. Ensemble model guidance indicates an increase in chances of rainfall and rainfall intensity, particularly for the western half of the state. No Major weather concerns are expected at the moment due to weak surface convergence along weak upper level support.

Aviation

Light to moderate ESE low-level flow will persist into Monday, with clouds and a few brief showers favoring windward and mauka slopes. The best chance for clouds and showers over interior and leeward areas will be through the afternoon hours where sea breezes form. VFR conditions will prevail.

AIRMET TANGO is in effect for moderate turbulence between FL280 and FL350, which will linger over the eastern end of the state today.

Marine

A weak surface ridge will remain north of the Hawaiian Islands through Wednesday, and then drift over the island chain from Thursday onward. Light to moderate east-southeast winds will prevail in a fairly stable weather pattern.

A long period northwest swell that is currently moving through the region will begin to decline today. Two northwest swell pulses will move into the Hawaii region over the next few days. The first northwest swell pulse will build in from tonight into Monday, with surf heights along north and west facing shores approaching advisory thresholds. The forerunners of a larger long period northwest swell will then build quickly into the islands from Monday night into Tuesday, then holding near warning levels through Wednesday. Surf heights with this swell will easily exceed High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels and possibly reach High Surf Warning (HSW) levels along exposed north and west facing shores. This swell will gradually decline through Friday. Forecast guidance shows a very large medium period northwest swell building into the region by next weekend starting on Saturday, once again surf heights will swiftly exceed HSA levels and approach HSW thresholds through much of the weekend.

Surf heights along east and south facing shores will remain small.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

