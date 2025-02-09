Scouting America, Aloha Council partner with Team Rubicon to establish disaster assistance training grounds

File photo (2024): Team Rubicon volunteers at Lahainaluna High School in March. PC: JD Pells / Maui Now

Scouting America, Aloha Council and Team Rubicon have announced a partnership to utilize the Aloha Council’s four camp properties across Hawaiʻi as base camps for disaster assistance preparedness and mitigation trainings.

Throughout the year, Team Rubicon will host free training events at these camps where adult volunteers can learn how to respond to disasters and support humanitarian aid. Classes and training offerings may include chainsaw safety and operation, wildfire mitigation strategies, hurricane and flood response, incident command management and more.

In 2024, Team Rubicon held a similar two-week Disaster Training Camp at Camp Maluhia, Maui’s largest Scout camp that had served as a refuge for both displaced residents and aid workers following the 2023 Maui wildfire. The training focused on wildfire mitigation. Team Rubicon volunteers, known as “Greyshirts,” and locals learned about operating chainsaws and heavy equipment. This partnership will Now formalize and expand similar efforts across the islands.

“This partnership perfectly aligns with our values of leadership, service and emergency preparedness,” said Blake Parsons, CEO of Scouting America, Aloha Council. “By working with Team Rubicon, we’re not only equipping Scouts and local communities with vital disaster response skills, but we’re also creating a lasting impact in building a more resilient Hawaiʻi. This collaboration showcases the best of what Scouting and Team Rubicon stand for.”

Team Rubicon volunteers will also provide ongoing service projects at the four camps to provide immediate benefit to the host camps through invasive and problem tree removal and other work that helps the camp and advances the skills of their dedicated teams. In addition to their work at the camps, Team Rubicon will continue working at various locations throughout the state on operations and service projects, community engagement events and training programs.

“At Team Rubicon, we know that disaster response begins locally,” said Case VanDam, Team Rubicon’s Hawaiʻi/Pacific Islands Logistics Lead. “At a time when disasters are becoming more common and more devastating, having trained local responders leading efforts to prevent, mitigate, respond, and rebuild is critically important. We are grateful to Scouting America, Aloha Council for helping to fuel our mission through this partnership, which paves the way for Hawaiʻi Greyshirts to continue developing skills and expand our impact in the communities we serve.”

In addition to hosting training events at no charge, Scouting America, Aloha Council will provide funding for materials and supplies to support these efforts.

Trainings

Anyone aged 18 or over can volunteer with Team Rubicon and register for training events, which can include (but are not limited to):

Chainsaw Operations: Learn to operate chainsaws safely and effectively in disaster areas, and develop proficiency at increasing levels of technical complexity.

Those who are interested can learn more at teamrubiconusa.org. Training and event schedules will be announced via Roll Call, Team Rubicon’s online volunteer portal.