150 paid positions open at Kupu, conservation nonprofit

Kupu Hawaiʻi, Conservation Leadership Development Program. Mariah R. (Maui – DLNR DOFAW Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project) PC: courtesy Kupu.

Kupu, a conservation and environmental education nonprofit, is seeking to fill more than 150 paid positions for multiple career-boosting programs, including the Conservation Leadership Development Program, which has more than 90 open positions; Kupu ʻĀina Corps, which has 15 open positions; and the Summer Program, which has 40 open positions.

“The upward mobility, connectivity to place and career networks, and hands-on learning available through all of these programs is nothing short of life-changing,” related Kupu CEO, John Leong. “My hope is that we not only fill all of these paid positions, but that Kupu’s programs become top-of-mind throughout Hawai‘i’s communities as a career path as well as a pathway to collective resilience.”

Programs now accepting applications include:

Conservation Leadership Development Program

Recent high school graduates, college graduates and early professionals looking to establish a career in conservation are strongly encouraged to apply. Participants are matched with a conservation host site for the program, where they will learn and serve alongside conservation experts. Kupu’s extensive network of partner sites offers exposure to the fields of ornithology, botany, natural and aquatic resource management, biology, marine biology, Hawaiian cultural studies, and more. CLDP participants receive a bi-weekly living stipend, health insurance, career certifications, and upon term completion, an education award and access to the Kupu Pathways program, which offers a kick-start to college (no transcripts needed) through Arizona State University. CLDP positions are open at host sites in American Samoa, Kauaʻi, Maui, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, and Kona, Waimea and Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island. Apply by April 25 at https://kupuhawaii.tfaforms.net/318

Kupu ʻĀina Corps

KAC positions are an impactful yearlong initiative dedicated to wildfire recovery and strengthening the resilience of landscapes across Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. This initiative is made possible through the support of the State of Hawaiʻi, in collaboration with a range of partners who will host participants during their term.

KAC participants will be at the forefront of conservation and sustainability efforts, restoring lands with fire-resistant native species, removing fire-prone invasive species, or supporting farmers, ranchers, or others impacted by the firestorm. Apply by March 28 at https://kupuhawaii.tfaforms.net/321

HYCC Summer Program

For emerging professionals, ages 17+ on Oʻahu and Maui, seeking tailored, career-aligned opportunities in conservation, the Summer Program offers higher compensation for participants and a more focused, impactful experience tailored to each participant’s specific career interests. All participants receive First Aid & CPR certification and gain valuable experiential environmental education, earn money for college, and make connections with professionals in the conservation industry. Apply by March 28, 2025 at https://kupuhawaii.tfaforms.net/333