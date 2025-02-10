Mokuʻula 360-degree film to show monthly in 2025; this month’s screening is Feb. 14

E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula (Let the Glory Return to Mokuʻula)

In response to public interest, the Lahaina Restoration Foundation will continue to screen E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula (Let the Glory Return to Mokuʻula) monthly at The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center in Wailuku throughout 2025.

This 360-degree animated film offers a unique and immersive experience about the rich history of Mokuʻula, once the spiritual and political center of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

The next monthly screening of the film will take place on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., at The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Since its premiere, E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula has captivated the public with its breathtaking visuals, sounds and deeply rooted storytelling, bringing to life the story of one of Hawaiʻi’s most sacred and historically significant sites.

Once a thriving center of Hawaiian royalty, Mokuʻula and its surrounding Mokuhinia Pond were home to King Kamehameha III. Today the sacred island lies buried beneath Malu ʻUlu O Lele Park in Lahaina – but its legacy still lives.

Created with the guidance of cultural practitioners, community members, and kūpuna, this project began in 2021 and is a testament to the power of storytelling, as well as technology, in preserving Hawaiian history.

The 360-degree format allows viewers to truly step into the past, witnessing the island’s past and its sacred significance in a vivid and immersive way.

By continuing these monthly screenings, the Lahaina Restoration Foundation aims to deepen public awareness and appreciation for Mokuʻula and its legacy. Residents and visitors alike are invited to be part of this extraordinary cultural journey.

Support for this project is provided by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development and the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program.



Reservation for this event is required. To reserve or for more information, visit lahainarestorationevents.org. Parking is free after 5 p.m.