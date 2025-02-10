Poll: most visitors want to pay an environmental stewardship fee to protect Hawaiʻi’s natural resources

Care for ʻĀina Now Coalition. PC: Futureswell

The Care for ʻĀina Now Coalition, a diverse alliance of leaders and organizations advocating for a dedicated environmental stewardship fee to restore and protect Hawaiʻi’s natural resources, announced today that a January 2025 poll conducted by FM3 Research confirms broad visitor support for such funding.

In a poll conducted by FM3 Research in January 2025, more than three-quarters of visitors say establishing an Environmental Stewardship Fee is acceptable. Most visitors said such a fee would not impact their likelihood of visiting Hawai‘i and in in fact, one quarter said such a fee would make them more likely to visit. Support for an environmental stewardship fee to safeguard Hawai‘i’s natural resources by visitors spans all demographics, including age, gender, race, ethnicity, income level, education and political affiliation. Key findings:

85% support among repeat visitors (2-3 times)

among repeat visitors (2-3 times) 73% support among those with family in Hawaiʻi

among those with family in Hawaiʻi 73% support among frequent visitors (4+ times)

among frequent visitors (4+ times) 68% approval from first-time visitors and those planning a future trip

“Hawai‘i welcomes 10 million visitors annually, yet faces a $560 million annual shortfall in critical funding needed to protect our lands, waters and communities,” said Kainan Miranda, Director of External Affairs at The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Hawai‘i and Palmyra. “This polling confirms that visitors recognize their kuleana—their responsibility—to help protect the natural beauty that makes Hawai‘i unique. We need the help of our legislators this session to act now to address very the real crisis Hawai‘i is facing. The CAN Coalition urges immediate support for environmental stewardship fee legislation to ensure a sustainable future for our Islands.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Community members can subscribe to CAN’s newsletter to receive easy steps in supporting legislative efforts to bridge the $560 million gap to protect Hawai‘i.