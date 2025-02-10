Maui News

Rep. Tokuda leads Democratic colleagues to uncover details about federal deferred resignation

February 10, 2025, 5:25 AM HST
* Updated February 10, 6:17 AM
Rep. Jill Tokuda. PC: courtesy (6.27.24)

Congresswoman Jill Tokuda of Hawaiʻi, joined fellow Rep. Steny Hoyer (MD-05) in leading 48 of their Democratic colleagues in a letter requesting a full breakdown of workers who have accepted the Trump administration’s “deferred resignation” offer.  

Recent reports have suggested that more than 20,000 federal employees have opted in and accepted the offer.

The letter requests, by the end of Feb. 19, 2025, a full breakdown of the number of employees who have accepted the offer to determine which departments, services, and individuals are impacted.  

Tokuda expressed concern that the “buyout” offer would gut and dismantle the federal workforce.  Later today, a court will hear arguments regarding the legality of the offer.

The letter can be found here

