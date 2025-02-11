Environmental assessments online for public review including Wākiu Master Plan in East Maui

A map illustrates conceptual plans for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Wākiu Master Plan project in Hāna. PC: Screen grab from DHHL final environmental assessment

Two final Maui environmental assessments and one draft are posted online in the state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development’s Feb. 8 issue of The Environmental Notice.

Public comments are due March 10 for the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ draft Wākiu Master Plan for development of approximately 656 acres south of the Hāna Airport for department beneficiaries.

According to the project narrative, the department owns the land because of a 1995 settlement of claims between the State of Hawai‘i and the department that transferred more than 16,800 acres from the state to DHHL’s land inventory.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The master plan aims to identify developable lands and allowable land uses based on existing conditions and consultation with beneficiaries. The process will determine homestead lot types, sizes and configurations “that fulfill the vision and values of the community based upon multiple outreach and charrette sessions.”

The project consultant is the Honolulu firm of G70. Public comments can be emailed to dhhleastmauimp@g70.design.

A map shows the Wākiu Master Plan project location in Hāna. PC: Screen grab from DHHL final environmental assessment

In other Maui notices, the state Department of Education has posted its final environmental assessment for its project to build two new buildings and parking lots on 2.2 acres of undeveloped property at Maui High School in Kahului. The department’s Facilities Development Branch issued a determination of no significant environmental impact.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Plans call for building a new, one-story building and a parking lot for the Maui District Mowers Facility and a new, one-story building for the McKinley School for Adults Maui Campus. The project also entails constructing a driveway from the new facilities to West Papa Avenue, landscaping, perimeter fencing and other utilities and infrastructure.

Another final environmental assessment is for a Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ project for a public-private collaboration to combine traditional construction of a development plan with community-based job opportunities derived from development of infrastructure, agricultural cultivation, renewable energy and water source development to create long-term economic sustainability for the Waiohuli community.

The project narrative summary says the project’s purpose is to “build capacity and economic development for the Waiohuli community.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

However, “the project has been assessed under a potential full buildout scenario to gain a comprehensive understanding of all possible impacts in compliance with (state law). The potential full buildout includes community training facilities, infrastructure training and implementation sites, agricultural training sites, renewable energy training and implementation sites, water resource development and distribution, community conservation and roadways.”