Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority invites applicants for its next round of community programs

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority has issued its next round of requests for proposals for its community partnership programs. These programs support projects that preserve Hawaiʻi’s natural resources, perpetuate the state’s Hawaiian and multicultural heritage and enrich the community through festivals and signature events statewide.

Online applications are available starting today, Feb. 10, 2025, to fund programs operating from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026. Applications must be submitted through HTA’s digital portal, ‘Umeke, Powered by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, by April 1, 2025.

“HTA is proud to support programs that exemplify regenerative tourism by directing tourism’s benefits back into our island communities,” said Mufi Hannemann, HTA board chair. “These efforts protect Hawaiʻi’s natural and cultural treasures while uplifting the people and organizations working tirelessly to sustain them.”

HTA is accepting applications for the following programs:

Signature Events: Invests in projects that protect and enhance Hawaiʻi’s globally competitive brand in a way that is coordinated, authentic, and market appropriate while also enriching our communities, supporting better relations between communities and the tourism industry, and creates positive resident-visitor interaction.

Community Enrichment Program (CEP): Provides funding support to unique, authentic and highly valued visitor-related experiences, and represents activities that are developed by the community, for the community and are things the community is willing to and wants to share with visitors.

Kahu ʻĀina : Focuses on supporting community initiatives that contribute to the responsible management, improvement, and protection of Hawaiʻi's natural resources in areas frequented by residents and visitors.

Kūkulu Ola: Focuses on supporting community initiatives that contribute to protecting and enhancing the Hawaiian culture within the tourism industry.

Hoʻokipa Malihini Initiative: Supports Hawaiian programs and cultural practitioners, craftsmen, musicians, linguists and/or other artists in resort areas and harbors statewide to help preserve and perpetuate Native Hawaiian culture in a way that is respectful and accurate, inviting, and educational to visitors.

“These partnerships reflect HTA’s comprehensive approach to destination stewardship,” said Daniel Nāho‘opi‘i, HTA’s interim president and CEO. “By funding grassroots programs and providing workforce development opportunities, we aim to foster growth and success across Hawaiʻi’s communities.”

Following HTA’s last round of applications in late summer 2024, nearly $3 million in funding was awarded to 105 community-based organizations, projects, programs and events taking place across Hawaiʻi from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2025.

Information sessions

To assist prospective applicants for this next round, HTA will host a series of virtual and in-person community information sessions focused on understanding HTA’s programs, potential funding levels, the application process and providing tips on creating a strong application.

Virtual Sessions : Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 | 10 – 11:30 a.m. (Register Here) and Wednesday, Feb. 26 | 5 – 6:30 p.m. (Register Here)

: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 | 10 – 11:30 a.m. (Register Here) and Wednesday, Feb. 26 | 5 – 6:30 p.m. (Register Here) Maui: Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 | 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Kako‘o Maui Resource Center, 153 E Kamehameha Ave. Suite 101, Kahului, HI 96732

Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 | 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Kako‘o Maui Resource Center, 153 E Kamehameha Ave. Suite 101, Kahului, HI 96732 Moloka‘i: Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 | 5 – 6:30 p.m at.Mitchell Pauole Center, 90 Ainoa St, Kaunakakai, HI 96748

Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 | 5 – 6:30 p.m at.Mitchell Pauole Center, 90 Ainoa St, Kaunakakai, HI 96748 Lāna‘i: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 | 10 – 11:30 a.m. at Lāna‘i Youth Center, 717 Fraser Ave, Lāna‘i City, HI 96763

Neighbor Islands:

Oʻahu: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 | 2 – 3:30 p.m. at Kilohana Office, 680 ‘Iwilei Rd. Suite #600, Honolulu, HI 96817 (KALO Conference Room)

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 | 2 – 3:30 p.m. at Kilohana Office, 680 ‘Iwilei Rd. Suite #600, Honolulu, HI 96817 (KALO Conference Room) Kaua‘i: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 | 3 – 4:30 p.m. at Moikeha Building (Conference Room 1 on the second floor Mohihi Room), 4444 Rice Street, Līhuʻe, HI 96766

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 | 3 – 4:30 p.m. at Moikeha Building (Conference Room 1 on the second floor Mohihi Room), 4444 Rice Street, Līhuʻe, HI 96766 Hawaiʻi Island (Kona): Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 | 2 – 3:30 p.m. at West Hawaiʻi Civic Center, 74-5044 Keahokalole Hwy. Building G, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740 (The Community Hale)

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 | 2 – 3:30 p.m. at West Hawaiʻi Civic Center, 74-5044 Keahokalole Hwy. Building G, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740 (The Community Hale) Hawaiʻi Island (Hilo): Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 | 2 – 3:30 p.m. at Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Meeting Room, 160 Baker Avenue, Hilo, HI 96720

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit ‘Umeke at https://www.hawaiiancouncil.org/kilohana/ for detailed program descriptions and application requirements.