Maui Weather Forecast for February 11, 2025

West Side

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71. Light winds.

Wednesday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 82. Light winds.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Light winds.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs around 83. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 67 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny. Highs around 82. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. East winds up to 15 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 56 at the summit. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 45 at the visitor center to around 42 at the summit. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 56 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 67 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 77. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 62. Light winds.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 77. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 83. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 71. Light winds.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 84. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A ridge of high pressure near Kauai will keep light to moderate trades over the eastern islands, while land and sea breezes prevail over the western end of the state during the next couple days. Rather dry and stable weather will persist, with a few showers along windward slopes and coasts each night and over the island interiors each afternoon. Southerly winds will strengthen as a front approaches on Thursday, with showers increasing over the western islands Thursday night and Friday. A ridge building north of the state should bring a return of light to moderate trades on Saturday. Mostly dry conditions are expected over the western islands, while trade wind showers increase over the eastern end of the state. A new front will strengthen south to southwest winds and bring some unsettled weather into the area Sunday into early next week.

Discussion

Currently at the surface, a 1028 mb high is centered around 1500 miles east-northeast of Honolulu, with ridging extending southwestward to around 150 miles north of Kauai. Winds remain light, with land breezes are present in most areas early this morning. Infrared satellite imagery shows clear to partly cloudy conditions across much of the state, with a bit more cloud cover over windward Big Island. Radar imagery shows a few light showers moving into windward sections of the Big Island and over the coastal waters, with very little if any shower activity elsewhere. Main short term focus revolves around trade wind trends and rain chances.

The surface ridge axis will remain near or just north of Kauai through Wednesday, keeping light to moderate east-southeasterly trades blowing over the eastern end of the state. Lighter winds will prevail over the western islands, where overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes will be common. Rather dry weather will prevail, with a few showers possible along windward slopes and coasts at night, and over the island interiors each afternoon.

An approaching front will allow winds to pick up out of the south and southeast on Thursday, with winds then becoming light again on Friday as the front fizzles out near Kauai. Mostly dry weather looks to continue across the islands on Thursday, with increasing showers expected over the western islands Thursday night and Friday, particularly on Kauai. The front appears to weaken into a trough and lift northward Friday night and Saturday. This will allow a surface ridge to become re-established just north of the state, bringing a return of light to moderate trades, strongest over the eastern end of the state. Mostly dry weather is expected to prevail over the western islands Saturday, while some deeper moisture working into the eastern end of the state brings increasing trade wind showers and cloud cover. Another front appears to approach from the west on Sunday, then move into the western islands early next week. This is expected to bring an increase in south to southwest winds and some unsettled weather to the island chain.

Aviation

A ridge just north of Kauai, and an upper level ridge over the islands, will maintain light to moderate east-southeast surface winds, with a relatively dry and stable airmass overhead. Clouds and brief showers are expected over interior and leeward sections mainly during the afternoon hours, with partial clearing overnight. VFR conditions are expected to prevail. No AIRMETs are in effect, and none are expected through Wednesday morning.

Marine

Weak surface ridging north of the islands will steer light to moderate ESE winds through Wednesday before turning southerly Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest. The front will then stall out and gradually dissipate near Kauai on Friday.

A moderate, long period WNW (300-310 degree) swell continues to slowly decline this morning. Offshore buoys are now showing signs of a reinforcing large, long period WNW (300-310 degree) swell with swell energy picking up in the 16 second band. This swell is just under 12 hours delayed and should start filling in locally around daybreak. Surf heights will build through the morning hours and exceed HSA thresholds this afternoon and peak tonight. A reinforcing pulse of similar size will help keep surf at advisory levels through Wednesday before dropping below advisory thresholds Thursday. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for susceptible shorelines of Kauai through Maui. Will hold off on adding west facing shores of the Big Island to the HSA and issuing a Small Craft Advisory for elevated seas this morning due to the delay in the swell. The next significant NW swell is expected to fill in Friday, peak Friday night into Saturday, generating warning level surf along N and W facing shores before slowly subsiding into early next week.

Surf along E and S facing shores remains small through the period.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory from 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday for Niihau, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Maui Windward West, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Maui Central Valley North, Windward Haleakala.

