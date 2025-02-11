UH President Wendy Hensel visits UH Māui College Lānaʻi Education Center















University of Hawaiʻi President Wendy Hensel visited the UH Maui College Lānaʻi Education Center on Monday in her first trip to a neighbor island on her statewide tour of 10 UH campuses and six education centers in her first 90 days.

The UH Maui College Lānaʻi Education Center currently serves 84 students, 64 of whom are Early College students from Lānaʻi High & Elementary School.

Hensel toured Lānaʻi High & Elementary School on Monday, and met with Lānaʻi High Early College students, Principal Douglas Boyer, teachers and staff. She then met with Lānaʻi Education Center students and staff.

Hensel also attended a community meeting at Lānaʻi Senior Center next door to the Lānaʻi Education Center and toured the island

“It really brings home the importance of our early college programs to creating excitement on the island about higher education and opportunities and pathways for the children who live here so it’s been, it’s been a great day,” said Hensel.

The UH Maui College Lānaʻi Education Center has two distance-learning classrooms and a computer lab. The center offers credit and non-credit classes that serve degree-seeking students and high school and community students. Instruction is delivered live or via distance learning models.

The center offers placement testing, proctoring of exams from other institutions, video conferencing, academic counseling, assistance with financial aid and scholarship applications, college applications and job skills. The center is a “one-stop center” serving the community’s educational needs.