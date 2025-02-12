Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi’s new Maui Support Center receives blessing

Monsignor Terrence “Terry” Watanabe presides over a blessing of Catholic Charities Hawai‘i’s new Maui Support Center, which provides counseling services and other assistance to first responders assisting Maui wildfire survivors. The facility is located at St. Anthony School in Wailuku. PC: Catholic Charities Hawai‘i



















A blessing ceremony was recently held for Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi’s Maui Support Center, a new facility that provides counseling services and other assistance to first responders assisting Maui wildfire survivors.

Recognizing the significant impact that crisis response work can have on individuals’ well being, the Maui Support Center located at St. Anthony School in Wailuku is designed to provide comprehensive support to first responders, educators, therapists, disaster case managers and other frontline professionals.

A blessing held last month for the new center was conducted by Monsignor Terrence “Terry” Watanabe and attended by local community leaders and first responders who gathered to acknowledge this vital new resource dedicated to professionals supporting Maui’s wildfire survivors.

The center, made possible through a grant from the American Red Cross, offers both individual and group support sessions within a secure, welcoming environment. These sessions are structured to equip caregivers with essential tools and emotional support, fostering resilience and enabling them to continue their critical work effectively. Emphasizing the importance of self care, the center aims to sustain the well-being of those dedicated to assisting others.

“The stress and trauma in assisting Maui residents during this recent tragedy can take its toll on our first responders, social workers and counselors,” said Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi president and CEO Tina Andrade. “Maintaining the mental well-being of wildfire survivors and of those assisting them is an important priority for us, as well as providing other forms of assistance.”

The center is open to all first responders residing on Maui. For additional information on how to register for services, contact the Maui Support Center at 808-743-6141.