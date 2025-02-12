Volunteers welcome to water-catchment project at Kēōkea-Waiohuli

Volunteers assemble a 30,000-gallon water catchment system on Kēōkea-Waiohuli Hawaiian Homelands last October. Photo Coutesy: Kekoa Enomoto

Volunteers are invited to flow with an Upcountry water catchment project the next two weekends. Participants can help install two 15,000-gallon catchments at Kēōkea-Waiohuli Hawaiian Homelands starting at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. An additional two-day work session will be held on Feb. 24-25, 2025.

The nonprofit Pā’upena Community Development Corporation hosts the workdays under its Project Wai’aina grant initiative. The County of Maui Department of Agriculture is funding the program, which includes a total of seven catchment systems at the Kēōkea and Kahikinui homesteads.

Contact project manager Kamaka’oli Freidenburg at 510-520-5282 or email qkfreidenburg@gmail.com for directions to the installation sites.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Project administrator Pā’upena CDC is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving beneficiaries of the 1921 Hawaiian Homes Commission Act federal trust. A territory of Hawai’i commitment to manage the trust’s 203,000 acres is what secured 1959 Hawai’i statehood. Hawaiian homestead leases of up to 198 years provide a basis for multi-generational family farms in the islands. Learn more at paupena.org.