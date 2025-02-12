Volunteers welcome to water-catchment project at Kēōkea-Waiohuli
Volunteers are invited to flow with an Upcountry water catchment project the next two weekends. Participants can help install two 15,000-gallon catchments at Kēōkea-Waiohuli Hawaiian Homelands starting at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. An additional two-day work session will be held on Feb. 24-25, 2025.
The nonprofit Pā’upena Community Development Corporation hosts the workdays under its Project Wai’aina grant initiative. The County of Maui Department of Agriculture is funding the program, which includes a total of seven catchment systems at the Kēōkea and Kahikinui homesteads.
Contact project manager Kamaka’oli Freidenburg at 510-520-5282 or email qkfreidenburg@gmail.com for directions to the installation sites.
Project administrator Pā’upena CDC is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving beneficiaries of the 1921 Hawaiian Homes Commission Act federal trust. A territory of Hawai’i commitment to manage the trust’s 203,000 acres is what secured 1959 Hawai’i statehood. Hawaiian homestead leases of up to 198 years provide a basis for multi-generational family farms in the islands. Learn more at paupena.org.