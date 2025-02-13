Schatz introduces MAILS Act to improve access to local USPS post offices
Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) have introduced bipartisan legislation to improve access to local USPS post offices.
The Mandating Advisable and Informed Locations and Solutions, or “MAILS,” Act would require more community input before relocating a post office. It also would establish a formal process for local government officials to request an additional post office within the locality.
“In Hawai‘i, where many people live in rural or remote areas, the Postal Service is a lifeline for everything from essential goods to staying connected with loved ones,” Schatz said. “Our bill ensures that people in Hawai‘i and across the country have a voice in decisions about keeping post offices in their communities.”
Schatz has led efforts in Congress to fully fund and protect post offices in Hawai‘i. In 2020, he included a provision in a government spending bill to ensure post offices across Hawai‘i were funded and remained open for residents.