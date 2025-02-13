Schatz introduces MAILS Act to improve access to local USPS post offices

Maunaloa Post Office, Molokaʻi. PC: USPS

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) have introduced bipartisan legislation to improve access to local USPS post offices.

The Mandating Advisable and Informed Locations and Solutions, or “MAILS,” Act would require more community input before relocating a post office. It also would establish a formal process for local government officials to request an additional post office within the locality.

“In Hawai‘i, where many people live in rural or remote areas, the Postal Service is a lifeline for everything from essential goods to staying connected with loved ones,” Schatz said. “Our bill ensures that people in Hawai‘i and across the country have a voice in decisions about keeping post offices in their communities.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Schatz has led efforts in Congress to fully fund and protect post offices in Hawai‘i. In 2020, he included a provision in a government spending bill to ensure post offices across Hawai‘i were funded and remained open for residents.