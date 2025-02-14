Pacific Whale Foundation celebrates 45th anniversary of World Whale Day

PC: Pacific Whale Foundation

For nearly 45 years, Pacific Whale Foundation has protected the ocean through science and advocacy. Through humble and noble beginnings, founder Greg Kaufman was instrumental in the continued research and conservation of North Pacific humpback whales on Maui.

With the help of friends, colleagues and community, Kaufman created a lasting impact. For the past four decades, the Maui Whale Festival, which runs throughout February each year, has honored the arrival and departure of these majestic creatures.

It’s held in conjunction with World Whale Day, which takes place annually on the third Sunday in February.

While the COVID-19 pandemic and the Maui Fires in 2023 have altered many of PWF’s initiatives, the organization remains strong and unwavering in the belief that humpback whales are an integral part of the ocean and terrestrial ecosystems.

Community engagement plays a vital role in supporting PWF’s mission. Whether it’s assisting with the annual Great Whale Count, helping to clean debris and restore Maui’s āina, or education through watching short films by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Selket Kaufman, the community provides an essential avenue for further research and conservation.

To learn more about how to help, visit pacificwhale.org.