Bingo Blast to be featured Feb. 25 at Kaunoa Clubhouse in Lahaina

February 15, 2025, 6:00 PM HST
Event flyer. Courtesy: County of Maui Department of Human Concerns

The first Bingo Blast of 2025 will be the featured event at the Kaunoa Clubhouse in the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The Lahaina Kaunoa Clubhouse will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for those ages 55 and older.  Refreshments will be provided.

To register, call 808-270-7308 and select option “3.” To sign up to receive Kaunoa’s newsletter, visit http://mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.

