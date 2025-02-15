Maui News
Bingo Blast to be featured Feb. 25 at Kaunoa Clubhouse in Lahaina
The first Bingo Blast of 2025 will be the featured event at the Kaunoa Clubhouse in the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The Lahaina Kaunoa Clubhouse will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for those ages 55 and older. Refreshments will be provided.
To register, call 808-270-7308 and select option “3.” To sign up to receive Kaunoa’s newsletter, visit http://mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.
