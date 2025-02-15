Maui Surf Forecast for February 16, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-14
|9-12
|9-12
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:56 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:24 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Moderate trades weaken and veer to SE from Oahu and points east and S in the vicnity of Kauai tonight as low pressure tracks well N of the area. The attendant cold front enters the western waters Sunday night where there will be a slight chance for thunderstorms. Moderate winds retain a SE component through mid- week.
The current large, medium period NW swell is tracking close to model guidance and has declined sharply since its early morning peak at the Hanalei and Waimea buoys. Surf has fallen below the advisory threshold for all shorelines and High Surf Advisories (HSA) have been allowed to expire. Small surf expected Sunday as this swell steadily diminishes. Deep low pressure presently situated just southeast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula will deliver a large, long period swell WNW (310) swell early next week with long period forerunners arriving by Sunday night. The distant source region of this swell compared to the present swell will focus energy in the longer period bands increasing confidence that surf will rise to well within the HSA range during Monday and perhaps approach warning criteria for N and W facing shores as it peaks Monday night through Tuesday. The swell then gradually subsides during the second half of the week.
Moderate SE flow maintains small chop along E facing shores while background energy out of the southerly quadrant maintains small surf for S facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com