Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 16, 2025

February 15, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
9-12
9-12
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 04:13 PM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 10:01 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 04:15 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:44 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 04:52 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:24 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Moderate trades weaken and veer to SE from Oahu and points east and S in the vicnity of Kauai tonight as low pressure tracks well N of the area. The attendant cold front enters the western waters Sunday night where there will be a slight chance for thunderstorms. Moderate winds retain a SE component through mid- week. 


The current large, medium period NW swell is tracking close to model guidance and has declined sharply since its early morning peak at the Hanalei and Waimea buoys. Surf has fallen below the advisory threshold for all shorelines and High Surf Advisories (HSA) have been allowed to expire. Small surf expected Sunday as this swell steadily diminishes. Deep low pressure presently situated just southeast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula will deliver a large, long period swell WNW (310) swell early next week with long period forerunners arriving by Sunday night. The distant source region of this swell compared to the present swell will focus energy in the longer period bands increasing confidence that surf will rise to well within the HSA range during Monday and perhaps approach warning criteria for N and W facing shores as it peaks Monday night through Tuesday. The swell then gradually subsides during the second half of the week. 


Moderate SE flow maintains small chop along E facing shores while background energy out of the southerly quadrant maintains small surf for S facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
