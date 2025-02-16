Ledcor Maui and ʻĀina Momona announce fundraiser for Ho‘omau 2025

To support the growth and the vision of Nā Leo Pūlama o Maui, Ledcor Maui made a significant donation to Pūnana Leo at Hoʻomau 2024. Kepā Maly—together with Eric Gerlach, Ledcor Maui’s senior vice president—presented the donation for $60,000 by the following organizations Ledcor Maui, ʻĀina Momona, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Honua Consulting, Kumu Pono Associates, ʻĀina Archeology, PB Sullivan, PBR Hawaii, and Weinstein Architects. Kepā made the presentation first in Hawaiian, then in English.

In honor of Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i (Hawaiian Language Month), Ledcor Maui and ‘Āina Momona announced their continued partnership in support of Ho‘omau, an annual cultural event presented by Nā Leo Pūlama o Maui that raises critical funds for Hawaiian language immersion education.

This year’s Ho‘omau will take place on March 29, 2025 and the two organizations are setting an ambitious goal to exceed the $60,000 raised in 2024.

Hoʻomau is a beloved gathering that celebrates Hawaiian language, culture, and education, providing direct support to Pūnana Leo o Maui and its mission to revitalize ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i. As longtime supporters of community-driven initiatives, Ledcor and ‘Āina Momona are committed to ensuring that Hawaiian language immersion programs continue to thrive for future generations, according to organization leaders.

“Ho‘omau is more than an event—it is an education movement that strengthens our connection to our language, land, and identity,” said Kayla Hoku Shaw, Molokaʻi Program Manager for ‘Āina Momona.

Pūnana Leo o Maui Executive Director Kili Namau‘u notes that the support received from the partnership has been critical to supporting program operations, “Last year, we saw incredible generosity from our community, and this year, we are aiming even higher so we can send the clear message that our Hawaiian language not only lives but thrives.”

Ledcor Maui’s commitment to supporting local communities aligns with its ongoing efforts to invest in education, sustainability, and cultural preservation across Hawai‘i. Businesses, community leaders, and individuals are invited to contribute to the fundraiser.

“We are honored to once again support Ho‘omau and the students and families dedicated to perpetuating ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i,” said Eric Gerlach, Senior Vice President of Ledcor Maui. “We strongly believe our resources are most effective when focused on collaboration and community programming with established entities such as Nā Leo Pūlama o Maui and Pūnana Leo o Maui. We hope to continue these partnerships for the benefit of the Maui community, especially its children.”

The fundraiser will include corporate sponsorships, community donations, and special events leading up to Ho‘omau 2025. Those interested in contributing can visit https://bit.ly/hoomau2025 for more information on how to support.