Vivia by Ho‘okele Home Care announces staff promotions

Mary Lester (left) and Tracy Hart. Headshots courtesy of Vivia by Ho‘okele Home Care

Vivia by Ho‘okele Home Care, a locally owned provider of home health care services, announced Friday that Tracy Hart will serve as vice president of client navigation, and Mary Lester will serve as vice president of operations for Vivia by Ho‘okele Home Care.

In her new role, Tracy Hart will help clients and their families assess their caregiving needs and design appropriate care plans to meet their health goals and suit their budgets. She also works with contracted services helping their clients with assisted transport and caregiving needs. Most importantly, she makes sure the right care plan is in place so the senior can live comfortably in their own home, while giving respite to family members who may be primary caregivers.

Hart has 16 years of extensive experience in operations and management in the home health care field. She joined Ho‘okele in 2010 and held previous titles such as human resource manager and director of operations. With more than a decade in managing HR, Hart was instrumental in designing the recruiting, hiring and training program for Vivia and is the principal customer acquisition specialist.

Hart attended the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and received a Bachelor of Science in fashion with a focus on business. She resides in Waipiʻo on Oʻahu.

In her new role, Mary Lester will supervise Vivia by Ho‘okele Home Care team leads and caregivers. She will also act as the clinical leader and oversee service quality for clients on O‘ahu and Maui and will maintain Home Care licensure compliance for the care programs on both islands.

Lester has worked with Ho‘okele Home Care for nearly a decade and was responsible for overseeing nursing aides and companions serving approximately 140 seniors on Maui. She worked closely with the rural community and became skilled in navigating various income demographics and developed expertise in government-contracted services while championing the cause of making healthcare more accessible.

Lester earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Bellingham Technical College and is currently becoming state certified in care coordination and is obtaining a master’s degree in nursing administration. She resides in Kīhei and part-time in Honolulu.