County Department of Housing to conduct Fair Market Rent Survey in Maui County

The County of Maui Department of Housing has contracted with Ward Research Inc. to conduct a Fair Market Rent Survey in Maui County.

The purpose of the Fair Market Rent Survey, which started in January, is to collect accurate and up-to-date information about current rental housing costs across the County. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development sets the Fair Market Rent payment standards for Maui County. The survey results may be used by HUD to update information it uses to support the County’s federal housing programs.

The Department encourages residents who have been invited by Ward Research Inc. via mail to complete the survey online or on paper to do so. The survey is anonymous and no personally identifying information will be connected to the responses received.

For more information on the survey, contact Ward Research Inc. at 808-522-5123 or by email at wrstaff@wardresearch.com.

For general information about the County Department of Housing, visit www.mauicounty.gov/housing.