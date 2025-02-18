Gov. Green signs executive order for expedited state hiring

Gov. Josh Green. File (Jan. 24, 2025) PC: Office of the Governor

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., today signed an executive order to implement Operation Hire Hawaiʻi (OH-HI), a targeted outreach initiative featuring an expedited state hiring process, fast-tracking qualified candidates into job opportunities throughout Hawaiʻi.

“The state of Hawaiʻi is committed to respecting and valuing its employees,” said Green. “As we witness the very quickly changing landscape of the federal government, federal workforce and federal policies, this order directs state agencies to review candidates and make a conditional job offer within 14 days of receiving an individual’s application.”

Candidates who apply through the OH-HI project will be referred immediately to hiring agencies for consideration. The state is currently recruiting for a wide range of careers, from engineering, IT professionals, planners, accountants, HR specialists, registered nurses, investigators and more.

“The Department of Human Resources Development is committed to working closely with our state agencies to ensure that those looking to join our ‘ohana can do so quickly,” said Director Brenna Hashimoto. “We are eager to welcome those impacted by the changes at the federal level to our workforces, as we believe they will make an immediate, positive impact.”

For more information on Operation Hire Hawaiʻi, visit the DHRD website at dhrd.hawaii.gov/OHHI.

A copy of the executive order can be found here.