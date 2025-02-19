Maui News

Hoapili Hale closed due to temporary interruption of water service

February 19, 2025, 12:18 PM HST
Hoapili Hale. PC: Wendy Osher

The Second Circuit courthouse Hoapili Hale is closed (as of 10 a.m. today) due to a temporary interruption of water service to the building.  Court operations are anticipated to resume at 7:45 a.m. tomorrow, Feb. 20, 2025.

Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued an order (attached) extending the deadline for filing documents due on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, by one day to Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.  Hearings or trials that had to be cancelled due to the closure will be rescheduled to the next available date.

The closure affects Hoapili Hale and the Driver Education Office.  All other court offices and buildings including the Lahaina, Lānaʻi, and Molokai District Courts, Maui Drug Court, the Children’s Justice Center, and Adult Client Services (probation) will remain open.  

