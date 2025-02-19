Mālama Maui Nui’s West Maui Go Green Recycling event continues in February 2025 by appointment only

Team Go Green (Oct. 15, 2022). Photo Credit: Christopher Kim, MMN Field Technician

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced that the Mālama Maui Nui Go Green Recycling event will continue in February 2025.

Go Green Recycling is an appointment-required bulky-item recycling event hosted by Mālama Maui Nui for residents of West Maui. This event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 from, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center. Visit MMN’s Go Green Recycling information page for additional event details.

To request a drop-off or pick-up (subject to availability), fill out an Appointment Request Form.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Go Green Recycling is an important service for residents of West Maui, hosted by Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the County of Maui Abandoned Vehicle and Metals Division. Go Green Recycling allows residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following recyclables at no charge: air conditioners, batteries (lead acid only), washers and dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, tires, water heaters, scrap metal and electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors and associated electrical cords.

Mālama Maui Nui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers residents to work together to keep Maui Nui clean, safe, and healthy. Go Green Recycling is made possible by community volunteers, local businesses, and our partners.

For more information regarding future Go Green Recycling events, location directions, accepted recyclables, appointments and volunteer opportunities, please call Mālama Maui Nui at 808-877-2524 or call the County of Maui Abandoned Vehicles and Metals office at 808-270-6102.