Book Trust celebrates 20 years of early keiki literacy advocacy

The early literacy nonprofit Book Trust will hold a fundraising and “friend-raising” event on Feb. 22 at the Ocean Organic Farm and Distillery. PC: Book Trust website screen grab

Book Trust, an early literacy nonprofit co-founded by Maui residents, is celebrating 20 years of increasing book access and ownership for keiki throughout Hawaiʻi with a book-themed fundraising and friend-raising event at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery.

Book Trust’s 20th anniversary “Un-Birthday Party” is inspired by scenes and characters from Lewis Carroll’s classic novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and includes food, drinks, music and a celebration worthy of the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, and even the Queen of Hearts.

The event also celebrates Book Trust’s local partners and supporters. Kula Elementary School will receive the organization’s Laulima Award as a tribute to the power of cooperation.

In August 2023, devastating wildfires left the community with many challenges. The school faced a crisis for students and staff, as well as contaminated water. The start of the school year was delayed.

“Through it all, the spirit of collaboration was abundant,” an event announcement says. “Thanks to the dedicated leaders and staff at Kula Elementary, the school’s Book Trust program remained on schedule, ensuring students opportunities to rebuild and grow their personal libraries.”

In addition, the Book Trust event located at 4051 Omaopio Road in Kula will honor Susan Kean and her late husband, Jac Kean, with the Lokomaika’i Award. The Keans were early supporters of Book Trust and were instrumental in expanding the organization to Hawaiʻi schools.

“Book Trust has always been close to our hearts since we were first introduced to the organization in 2005,” Susan Kean said. “Watching Book Trust evolve and expand its reach into Hawaiʻi’s schools has been such a joy over the years. There is nothing better than the delight on the children’s faces when they receive the books that they have selected themselves to take home.”

Book Trust was founded in 2001 and with support from the Keans and many others, expanded programming to Hawaiʻi during the organization’s infancy. In the past 20 years, Book Trust’s work in Hawaiʻi has supported more than 80,000 children in choosing and owning an estimated 800,000 books.

“What started with five school partnerships has grown to more than a dozen partnerships supporting thousands of students each year,” said Patience Peabody, president and chief executive officer of Book Trust. “I am in awe of the value this community places on early literacy, and that includes countless educators and administrators who are truly the backbone of the Book Trust program. We are beyond grateful and our commitment here is steadfast.”

With the community’s support, the organization aims to raise funds and awareness at this year’s event. Guests are invited to dress for a whimsical night of Wonderland-themed fun. Visit booktrust.org for sponsorship and ticket information.

To learn more about how to support Book Trust in Hawaiʻi — including opportunities to join Kristi Bendon, Debbie Benton, Debbie Ford and Tim Garcia on the Regional Advisory Board —contact Ellyn Mortimer, Hawaiʻi development officer, by email at emortimer@booktrust.org or by calling 808-276-1526.

Book Trust spreads the joy and power of reading by increasing book access, choice and ownership for thousands of students across the country to promote engaged reading. Since Book Trust was founded in 2001, more than 10 million books have been chosen and owned by more than 532,000 students. The national nonprofit has partnered with schools and districts across the US to create sustainable classroom routines that foster opportunities for student choice and agency, validate student interest through celebrating book ownership and support teachers as they facilitate joyful reading experiences.

Book Trust offers schools curated, developmentally and culturally relevant print book options for pre-K through grade 5 students — at no cost to students or their families — through a collaboration with the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books. Learn more at booktrust.org.