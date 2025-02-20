Maui Weather Forecast for February 20, 2025

West Side

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 79. Southeast winds up to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. East winds up to 10 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 84. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Friday: Sunny. Highs around 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds up to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 44 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 63. Light winds.

Friday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 78. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 70. East winds around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 84. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Light winds and dry weather prevail for the next week bringing a prolonged stretch of benign weather.

Discussion

A strong Pacific jet extends across the north central Pacific in maintenance of expansive ridging established to its south, including over the Hawaiian Islands. The trade wind belt remains suppressed mostly south of the state with a surface ridge axis in place north of Kauai. This pattern supports moderate trades over the eastern end of the state decreasing to light trades over the western end where afternoon sea breezes and overnight land breezes will be common. Active mid-level subsidence, light winds, and no apparent upstream moisture source favor dry and benign weather through the forecast period.

Aviation

A ridge north of the islands will support SE winds over Kauai and Oahu, and light to moderate E winds over Maui and Hawaii Counties. Low cigs and SHRA should favor windward and mauka locations with periods of MVFR conds. In addition, land/sea breezes will be likely over leeward areas and interior areas with VFR conds will prevail.

No AIRMETs are in effect and none are anticipated.

Marine

A ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to locally fresh easterly trade winds in the forecast. The ridge will weaken from Thursday into Friday as a shallow cold front approaches the islands from the northwest. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) for winds around Big Island and Maui County through Thursday morning, this advisory will likely be extended through Thursday afternoon.

The existing large west-northwest swell will decline this evening as another west northwest swell builds in by Thursday morning pushing surf heights back up over advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect along exposed north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and the west facing shores of the Big Island. This advisory will likely remain in place, briefly expanding into north Maui, through Thursday night.

Small surf is expected along east facing shores this week as winds remain light. Surf along south facing shores should see a small boost today as a small south swell fills in through the end of the week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Niihau, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Kona, Kohala, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Big Island South.

