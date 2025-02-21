HECO employees, retirees raise over $423K for local United Way agencies

Hawaiian Electric Co. leadership and labor union partners present a check totaling $374,168.77 to nonprofit Aloha United Way on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, part of a year-long workplace fundraising campaign. Pictured: (L-R): Hawaiian Electric’s Shelee Kimura, president & CEO; Michael DeCaprio, vice president of power supply; IBEW Local 1260’s Leroy Chincio, business manager; Aloha United Way’s Michelle Bartell, president & CEO; Emmaly Calibraro, vice president of resource development & donor relations; and, Mel Colquitt, campaign operations manager. Photo by Kenneth Chan, Hawaiian Electric

Guided by the theme “Lōkahi,” meaning unity and harmony, Hawaiian Electric employees, retirees and IBEW Local 1260 came together to raise more than $423,000 during a workplace campaign in 2024 to benefit Aloha United Way and Hawaiʻi Island United Way. The funds will support critical programs and services aimed at strengthening communities across the state.

A total of $374,186.77 raised by employees from Oʻahu and Maui County will support Aloha United Way’s nonprofit partners, which focus on building a healthier, stronger and more equitable Hawai‘i for families and communities. An additional $49,803.65 raised by Hawaiʻi Island employees will aid local United Way programs that promote positive change in education, financial stability, and health.

“In these uncertain and challenging times, it’s even more important that we band together to support these agencies which ensure funds and resources are distributed where they can do the most good,” said Michael DeCaprio, Hawaiian Electric’s vice president of power supply and the company’s workplace campaign executive sponsor. “I’m proud of our employees for continuing to help make a meaningful impact in our community.”

The company’s 2024 campaign kicked off with the sale of a limited-edition cookbook for employees, alongside the return of a popular golf tournament, sales of Lōkahi-themed apparel and merchandise and an online pledge drive. Hawaiian Electric employees also continued their tradition of giving back to their communities by volunteering approximately 6,895 hours over 127 events, donating almost 800 units of blood and collecting about $5,530 and 1,183 pounds of food for local food banks.

