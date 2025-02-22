Maui Nui Scouts host 4th annual golf tournament fundraiser on April 26

File (2024): Maui Nui District Scouts / Aloha Council, Scouting America

The Maui Nui District Scouts, a part of Aloha Council, Scouting America, hosts its 4th Annual Maui Scouting Golf Fundraiser, April 26, 2025, at the Dunes at Maui Lani golf course.

Golf enthusiasts and community supporters are invited to tee off. The event raises funds for Maui’s Scouting programs and youth.

This tournament follows a two-man scramble format and features exciting course contests, food stations and prizes. Players will also have the chance to attend a post-tournament awards ceremony.

Entry fees are set at $175 for individual players and $325 for two-person teams. Participants can enjoy a full day of festivities, including breakfast and lunch. Sponsorship opportunities are available for those who wish to further support the cause.

Registration is open now, with the deadline to sign up set for Friday, April 11. To register, visit the tournament’s registration page at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/maui-scouting-golf-tournament.

Event Details:

Date : Saturday, April 26, 2025

: Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time : 7 a.m. Shotgun Start

: 7 a.m. Shotgun Start Location: The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course, 1333 Maui Lani Parkway, Kahului