Community-built comfort station at Hāʻena State Park gets BLNR approval

In a landmark decision, the land board has approved a nonprofit to plan, design and pay for an entire capital improvement project for the DLNR Division of State Parks. The project will take place at Ha’ena State Park on Kauaʻi. Photo taken Jan. 13, 2025. PC: DLNR

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday gave approval to Hui Makaʻāinana o Makana, the nonprofit steward of Hā‘ena State Park, for the construction of a comfort station and septic system improvements at the popular Kauaʻi park.

Hui Makaʻāinana o Makana, chartered in 1999, has an ʻāina-based mission dedicated to perpetuating and protecting the natural and cultural resources of Hā‘ena State Park. It was the driving force behind the establishment of the first Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area in Hawai‘i and continues working closely with the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources in its ongoing management.

The comfort station project is being done under the auspices of the DLNR Division of State Parks and is the first of its kind, where a nonprofit community group has not only led the design and planning process but is paying for the entire capital improvement project with non-government funding.

The Hui and its nonprofit partner, The Hanalei Initiative, operate the parking and shuttle system at the park. Over the past four years, operating revenues have been set aside for the construction of the new comfort station in the parking lot where visitors and residents arrive.

This strategic location will not impact any cultural sites in the park, and it will reduce the dependence on the only existing bathroom in the park by Kē‘ē Beach and the Kalalau Trailhead. This is an environmentally and culturally sensitive area.

This unprecedented project is not only important to the Hā‘ena community; it is leading the way for a transformation within DLNR and the Division of State Parks, which are looking to partner with additional community groups to better care for special areas across the state.

State parks administrator Curt Cottrell said, “Over the years, many people have commented on the lack of restroom facilities at the parking lot. It’s a five-to-15-minute walk to the comfort station near the beach. Moreover, the new station should reduce the number of people who head into the trees to relieve themselves, which will help protect the natural and cultural resources of Hā‘ena.”

While the number of parking spots will be reduced during construction, it’s anticipated to residents and visitors can be accommodated via the modified parking plan and increased shuttle capacity.

Hui Makaʻāinana o Makana intends to turn ownership of any newly constructed improvements over to the state upon completion.