Wailea condominium unit fire caused $210,000 in damage, displaces one resident

One person was displaced following a fire in a second-floor Wailea condominium unit on Friday night. The structure fire was reported on the 3100 block of Wailea Alanui at 8:16 p.m., Feb. 21, 2025.

Firefighters extended hose lines to attack the fire and quickly brought it under control at 8:31 p.m. The fire was extinguished at 11:17 p.m.

Officials with the Department of Fire and Public Safety say a preliminary indication is that the fire was accidental. A final cause determination remains under investigation.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents. There was also some smoke and water damage to the unit below.

There were no injuries reported. The individual that was displaced is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Responding units included: Engine 14, Ladder 14, Tanker 14, Engine 6, Rescue 10, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.