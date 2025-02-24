Maui News
Crews respond to house fire on Pikale Place in Wailuku
A
A
A
Maui firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Pikale Place in Wailuku. Video taken from the scene, shortly before 7 p.m. shows flames coming from the structure. Among the units on scene are Engine 2 and Engine 10.
Pikale is located north of Kaohu Street between Waiʻale Road and the Spreckels Ditch, just east of ʻĪao Elementary School.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments