Maui News

Crews respond to house fire on Pikale Place in Wailuku

February 24, 2025, 7:53 PM HST
* Updated February 24, 8:18 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

VC: courtesy (2.24.25)

Maui firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Pikale Place in Wailuku. Video taken from the scene, shortly before 7 p.m. shows flames coming from the structure. Among the units on scene are Engine 2 and Engine 10.

Pikale is located north of Kaohu Street between Waiʻale Road and the Spreckels Ditch, just east of ʻĪao Elementary School.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

  • Pikale Place house fire. PC: Brian Perry (2.24.25)
  • Pikale Place house fire. PC: Brian Perry (2.24.25)
  • Pikale Place house fire. PC: Brian Perry (2.24.25)
  • Pikale Place house fire. PC: courtesy (2.24.25)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments