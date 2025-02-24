Crews respond to house fire on Pikale Place in Wailuku

VC: courtesy (2.24.25)

Maui firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Pikale Place in Wailuku. Video taken from the scene, shortly before 7 p.m. shows flames coming from the structure. Among the units on scene are Engine 2 and Engine 10.

Pikale is located north of Kaohu Street between Waiʻale Road and the Spreckels Ditch, just east of ʻĪao Elementary School.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.













