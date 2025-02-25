Community meeting on Imi Kala Street Extension proposal to be held March 5 in Wailuku

The County of Maui Department of Public Works (DPW) is holding a community meeting Wednesday, March 5, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Wailuku to discuss the proposed Imi Kala Street Extension project that would provide another connection between Waiehu and Wailuku.

The meeting at Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena St., is the first opportunity to learn about the idea, ask questions and offer feedback.

Discussed in various plans for Central Maui since the late ’90s, the Imi Kala Street extension would expand the street north and south from its current location between ‘Eha and Mill streets to complete the connection from Lower Main Street to Kahekili Highway. More recently, the project has been included in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (2023) and the Hele Mai Maui Long Range Transportation Plan 2040 (2019).

The new road would have sidewalks and bike lanes, as well as vehicular travel lanes and utility connections. Intersection improvements would also be provided at all roadway connections.

For more information on the County’s proposed Imi Kala Street Extension project, visit https://ssfm.konveio.com/imi-kala-extension.

For general information on DPW, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.