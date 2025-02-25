Maui Surf Forecast for February 26, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 14-18 14-18 10-15 West Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 12:48 PM HST. Low -0.5 feet 06:55 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:11 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 08:32 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large northwest swell is expected to build tonight and peak early Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for most north and west facing shores through Wednesday.

As the swell slowly declines Thursday, a large to extra large northwest swell is expected to build late Thursday into Friday, potentially reaching High Surf Warning level for most north and west facing shores. The potential for overwash in low lying areas is possible as the swell peaks early Friday morning but will need to be monitored as the swell nears later this week.

Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny with mainly background energy through the week. Surf along east facing shores will also remain tiny to small through the week due to mostly light background wind flow, with a potential slight uptick early next week with the return of the trade winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.