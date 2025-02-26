Airbnb gifts Hawaiʻi Foodbank with $1M donation to combat rising food insecurity

A shipment of greens from the Hawaiʻi Foodbank. PC: Hawaiʻi Foodbank

Hawaiʻi Foodbank has announced a $1 million donation from the Airbnb Community Fund that will help to provide food for approximately two million meals to families, kūpuna and keiki in need across the islands. Airbnb’s donation will benefit all affiliate food bank partners across the islands – Hawai‘i Foodbank on O‘ahu and Kaua‘i, Maui Food Bank and The Food Basket on Hawai‘i Island.

“We’re deeply grateful for Airbnb’s incredible generosity,” said Hawaiʻi Foodbank president and CEO Amy Miller. “Many in our communities continue to struggle with rising costs, and we’re seeing firsthand the increased demand for food assistance. This support from Airbnb will enable us to continue to meet the immediate needs of our neighbors across the state while also providing an opportunity for us to leverage the donation to tackle food insecurity in the future.”

The donation comes at a time when Hawaiʻi Foodbank is serving an average of 170,000 individuals each month – an increase from previous years, reflecting growing economic hardships facing local households.

“Airbnb and local hosts are deeply committed to strengthening communities throughout Hawai’i,” said Janaye Ingram, Airbnb community partner programs director. “This Airbnb Community Fund donation will support the important work of the food banks to combat food insecurity across the islands, helping make a significant difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

The donation is part of the Airbnb Community Fund, an initiative Airbnb launched in 2020 to directly support local communities and the people who live there. The Hawaiʻi Foodbank is one of this year’s grant recipients, which includes more than 160 organizations making a difference in over 30 countries across six continents.

“Each month, Maui Food Bank serves 40,000 individuals in need, and this gift plays a vital role in providing nutritious food options to those facing food insecurity,” said Lisa Paulson, CEO of Maui Food Bank. “Maui Food Bank extends its heartfelt gratitude to Airbnb for their incredibly generous contribution to support hunger relief in Maui County.”

For more information, visit HawaiiFoodbank.org.