Senate Ways & Means Committee takes action to mitigate impact of federal funding freeze

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means chaired by Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz (District 17 – Portion of Mililani, Mililani Mauka, portion of Waipi‘o Acres, Launani Valley, Wahiawā, Whitmore Village) voted today to move forward Senate Bill 933, a short form bill that would set aside one-time, non-recurring grants within the state budget to support essential services across the nonprofit sector.

This bill was created to address potential negative impacts of the federal funding freeze imposed by the United States Office of Management and Budget on Hawai‘i’s federally qualified health centers, along with programs offering childcare, social services, subsidized housing, and homelessness assistance.

“We understand the vital role that nonprofits play in providing essential services to our residents, and we cannot afford to allow those who depend on these services to fall through the cracks,” said Senator Dela Cruz. “SB 933 provides an option to make sure that these fundamental programs continue to operate without disruption.”

“This important legislation comes at a time when Hawai‘i’s nonprofits face an unprecedented financial crisis from the threat of federal funding freezes on crucial programs that support our communities and neighbors,” said Melissa Miyashiro, President & CEO of Hawai‘i Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations (HANO). “This bill helps ensure that these organizations can remain operational in this turbulent moment and continue to deliver critical services that safeguard the health, well-being, and stability of Hawai‘i residents.”

“The ongoing federal funding uncertainty is placing enormous pressure on our nonprofits, threatening their ability to deliver essential services that countless individuals and families depend on,” stated Aloha United Way’s President & CEO Michelle Bartell. “This bill is a lifeline – providing critical funding for health, housing and human services, to ensure nonprofits can continue serving our most vulnerable populations while we work toward long-term solutions.”



The one-time non-recurring grants proposed in SB 933 are designed to provide assistance to those organizations that may otherwise struggle to maintain their services in the face of federal funding challenges. The bill aims to allocate resources to support organizations that provide essential services for Hawai‘i’s people.