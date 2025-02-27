Central Pacific Financial Corp. promotes Morimoto to COO and Matsumoto to CFO

David Morimoto (left) is being promoted to Vice Chair and Chief Operating Officer; and Dayna Matsumoto (right) is being promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Arnold Martines, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, today announced the following executive appointments for Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Central Pacific Bank to be effective March 1, 2025:

David Morimoto is being promoted to Vice Chair and Chief Operating Officer.

Dayna Matsumoto is being promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

“In addition to recognizing the valuable contributions of David and Dayna, their appointments are designed to align our executive team to the bank’s strategic, financial and business objectives and to develop leadership depth and experience,” said Martines.

Morimoto has more than 30 years of banking experience, all at CPB, where he started in 1991. In addition to serving as Chief Financial Officer for the past nine years, he has led the Technology, Operations and Legal & Compliance Divisions. Morimoto holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa as well as a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from Chaminade University.

Matsumoto, a CPA, has more than 22 years of experience in finance and accounting. She started her career at KPMG as a Senior Audit Associate before moving to CPB in 2006 where she has held several management positions including Asset Liability Manager in the Treasury Division, Controller, and, more recently, Group Senior Vice President, Director of Finance & Accounting. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and a Master of Business Administration from Hawaiʻi Pacific University.