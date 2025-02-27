Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 28, 2025

February 27, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
25-35
25-35
20-30 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            clear. Hazy. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            southeast.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:15 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:02 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:19 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 02:59 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large to extra large NW (310-320) swell is building this evening and will reach High Surf Warning (HSW) thresholds late tonight before peaking early Friday. A High Surf Advisory may eventually be needed for west facing shores of the Big Island. Additionally, peak extra large surf is forecast to coincide with high tide early Friday which will lead to overwash of low lying coastal zones. Another moderate large WNW swell is expected on Monday. Surf along S facing shores remains tiny and dominated by background energy through the week. Surf likewise remains tiny along E facing shores due to light background winds, but will receive an appreciable boost with the return of strong trades next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments