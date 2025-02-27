Maui Surf Forecast for February 28, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 25-35 25-35 20-30 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

clear. Hazy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:15 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:02 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:19 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:59 PM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large to extra large NW (310-320) swell is building this evening and will reach High Surf Warning (HSW) thresholds late tonight before peaking early Friday. A High Surf Advisory may eventually be needed for west facing shores of the Big Island. Additionally, peak extra large surf is forecast to coincide with high tide early Friday which will lead to overwash of low lying coastal zones. Another moderate large WNW swell is expected on Monday. Surf along S facing shores remains tiny and dominated by background energy through the week. Surf likewise remains tiny along E facing shores due to light background winds, but will receive an appreciable boost with the return of strong trades next week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.