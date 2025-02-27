Maui Surf Forecast for February 28, 2025
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|25-35
|25-35
|20-30
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
clear. Hazy.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph, becoming
southeast.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Hazy.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:29 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large to extra large NW (310-320) swell is building this evening and will reach High Surf Warning (HSW) thresholds late tonight before peaking early Friday. A High Surf Advisory may eventually be needed for west facing shores of the Big Island. Additionally, peak extra large surf is forecast to coincide with high tide early Friday which will lead to overwash of low lying coastal zones. Another moderate large WNW swell is expected on Monday. Surf along S facing shores remains tiny and dominated by background energy through the week. Surf likewise remains tiny along E facing shores due to light background winds, but will receive an appreciable boost with the return of strong trades next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com