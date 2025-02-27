McKelvey and Tokuda push back against Trump Administration federal job cuts

West and South Maui Sen. Angus McKelvey. PC: Hawaiʻi State Senate

State Sen. Angus McKelvey and US Rep. Jill Tokuda are rebuking the administration of President Donald Trump for the loss of thousands of federal jobs as part of an effort to shrink government bureaucracy.

On Maui, Maui Economic Opportunity announced the loss of 131 jobs on for wildfire survivors who received “good-paying jobs” under a National Dislocated Worker Grant to provide labor for recovery work at fire-ravaged sites. Later, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement reported that 17 employees assigned to its Kākoʻo Maui recovery programs have been placed on leave following unexpected federal funding cuts. The employees were providing direct assistance to wildfire survivors, especially at the Kākoʻo Distribution Center, which temporarily closed.

On Wednesday afternoon, McKelvey condemned the Trump Administration for the “abrupt layoffs of 131 Maui residents who were employed in wildfire recovery efforts,” and he commended Gov. Josh Green for his “swift action to integrate displaced workers into state programs.”

The senator who represents West Maui, Mā‘alaea, Waikapū and South Maui also urged county governments “to follow suit in finding immediate solutions to keep these critical workers employed.”

“The sudden termination of these positions is not just a policy shift — it is a profound misstep that threatens our economic stability and the well-being of our community,” McKelvey said. “Many of these individuals who have already endured the trauma of the August 2023 wildfires, were dedicating their time and energy to rebuilding Maui. Now, without warning, they have been left jobless, without a clear path forward.”

The layoffs are a direct result of federal funding cuts to the National Dislocated Worker Grant program, McKelvey said, and they “have disrupted essential recovery efforts on the island.”

Organizations like the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and Maui Economic Opportunity have scrambled to seek alternative funding sources, he said, “but the loss of federal support has had immediate and devastating consequences.”

McKelvey praised Green for signing an executive order to accelerate the hiring of displaced federal workers into state positions.

“Governor Green has shown true leadership by ensuring that these skilled workers are not abandoned,” he said. “By expediting their integration into state employment, he is providing stability not just for these individuals, but for our entire recovery effort.”

McKelvey warned of increased unemployment and economic instability as the federal job losses continue.

Nationally, thousands of federal workers have been laid off. Workers on probationary status were particularly hard hit. The federal Office of Personnel Management reported that about 75,000 workers have accepted deferred resignation offers to quit their jobs in exchange for seven months of pay and benefits.

“This is a short-sighted move that will ultimately cost more in the long run,” McKelvey said. “Stripping away support mechanisms forces individuals to rely more heavily on government aid and charitable organizations, creating a cycle of dependency rather than empowerment. We should be investing in our workforce, not abandoning them.”

As the affected workers seek new employment, MEO and the Maui County American Job Center are offering assistance, and a resource fair has been scheduled for this weekend. However, McKelvey stressed that temporary fixes are not enough.

“We need a commitment from every level of government to ensure that these workers, who have given so much to their communities, are not left behind,” he said.

Earlier this week, US Rep. Jill Tokuda reached out to constituents to seek out their stories on how they’ve been harmed by the Trump Administration and the Department of Government Efficiency.

US Rep. Jill Tokuda is asking constituents to share their stories of how they’ve been impacted by federal job cuts imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump. VC: Rep. Jill Tokuda / YouTube

“From firing our federal workers without cause, threatening to cut funding for essential lifeline programs like Medicaid and SNAP, and inciting fear and panic in everyday Americans concerned for their well-being, we know that these recent actions from the Trump Administration and DOGE have been making life more difficult for our communities who rely on the federal government for support,” Tokuda said. “The best way to fight back is to put a real human face to these inhumane and unconstitutional actions on the administrative and executive level.”

Tokuda said it’s “critical to us to hear directly from members of our community and hear your stories. To best understand how the changes are affecting you and guide our actions in fighting against them, we need to know how the Trump Administration and DOGE’s efforts to cut government have affected everyday life for our people, businesses, and community.”

Residents can share their stories at tokuda.house.gov/share-your-story.