MACC to host Maui debut of Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, March 12

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana. Photo by Steven Pisano

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present the Maui debut of Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, one of America’s premier flamenco companies, on Wednesday, March 12, at the MACC’s Castle Theater.

Founded in 1983, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana’s mission is to promote flamenco as a living art form and a vital part of Hispanic heritage. The company is dedicated to producing high-quality dance works, offering arts education programs and fostering the next generation of flamenco artists and educators. The group believes flamenco’s universal spirit—shaped by diverse cultural influences from Roma, Arabic, Jewish, Spanish, African and Latin American traditions—has the power to unite people across cultures.

The performance will feature “Quinto Elemento (Fifth Element),” a new evening-length work commissioned by Flamenco Vivo and created by internationally acclaimed flamenco dancer and choreographer Patricia Guerrero. Guerrero, winner of the 2021 Spain National Dance Award, choreographed this 75-minute piece for the company’s six dancers. The performance explores the fifth element of earth—ether—which represents the unseen essence that fills the space around us, set to an original live music score by Francis Gómez.

Tickets are priced at $25, $40, and $50, plus applicable fees, and are available for purchase online at MauiArts.org. MACC members will receive a 10% discount, and tickets for children 12 and under are half-price. UHMC student rush tickets will be available on the day of the show at the MACC Box Office with valid student ID. For more information or ticket inquiries, patrons can email boxoffice@MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales.

To become a MACC member, visit MauiArts.org/membership.