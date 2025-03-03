County Department of Parks and Recreation recruiting for pool guard trainees

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is recruiting pool guard trainees as part of an initiative to provide future water safety professionals with the skills, knowledge and hands-on experience necessary to ensure safe and enjoyable experiences for all swimmers.

Applications for the trainee program are now open.

This DPR Recreation and Support Division program offers a unique opportunity to work with state-of-the-art equipment and learn from seasoned pool safety experts. With a focus on first aid, water-rescue techniques and effective surveillance strategies, trainees will receive intensive, hands-on instruction to develop essential skills in managing emergency situations, ensuring safety compliance and fostering a culture of vigilance in all pools.

Key Features of the Pool Guard Trainee Program:

Comprehensive safety training including CPR, first aid and water rescue techniques.

Practical experience under the supervision of certified pool safety professionals.

In-depth education on pool surveillance, risk assessment and emergency protocols.

Certification upon successful completion of the program.

For more information on how to apply and to join the next cohort of trainees, visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/Maui and search for the pool guard trainee position to register online or contact DPR’s Aquatics Division at 808-270-6135.