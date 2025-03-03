Hawai‘i Energy increases residential rebates for a limited time
Hawai‘i Energy is increasing rebates for energy-efficient home upgrades through June 30, giving residents a chance to save more on their electricity bills.
For a limited time, homeowners can receive higher rebates for mini-split air conditioning systems, solar water heaters, and heat pump water heater tune-ups.
“As energy costs remain a concern for many households, we’re excited to offer enhanced rebates to make energy-efficient upgrades more affordable,” said Caroline Carl, executive director of Hawai‘i Energy. “These incentives help residents save money while also reducing strain on our islands’ energy resources.”
A breakdown of rebates offered:
- Mini-Split Air Conditioning Systems – Now up to $550 per unit (an increase of $100). Homes needing multiple units can qualify for additional rebates.
- Solar Water Heater Installation – Now $2,000 per system (an increase of $500).
- Heat Pump Water Heater Tune-Up – Now $200 per service (an increase of $100).
These rebates are available to residential electric utility customers in Maui County, and on Hawai‘i Island on a first-come, first-served basis while funds last. Kaua‘i residents are not eligible because they are served by a different utility cooperative.
Hawai‘i Energy encourages residents to take advantage of these enhanced incentives before the June 30 deadline. For details or to apply, visit hawaiienergy.com/rebates.