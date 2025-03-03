Registration open for CNHA’s 2025 Native Hawaiian Convention, Oct. 7-9 in Washington

2024 Native Hawaiian Convention Opening

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement will hold the 2025 Native Hawaiian Convention from Oct. 7-9, 2025, at the Tulalip Resort & Casino in Tulalip, Washington. This marks the second time CNHA will host its convention on the continent and the first time it will be held on federally recognized tribal land.

The three-day gathering brings together Native Hawaiians, cultural practitioners, educators, business leaders, policymakers, and community members to discuss critical issues and strengthen connections within the lāhui.

“As more Native Hawaiians build their lives beyond Hawai‘i, it is vital that we continue to foster community, share knowledge, and advocate for issues that matter to our people,” Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA. “Following the success of our first Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention in Las Vegas, we are very excited to bring the convention to Tulalip, where we can continue this important work and deepen relationships with ‘ohana and Indigenous relatives in the Pacific Northwest and across the continent.”

The first Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention, held in Las Vegas in 2022, drew nearly 2,000 attendees from across the continent and the islands. The overwhelming response underscored the need for regional gatherings that keep Native Hawaiians connected, no matter where they reside. The 2025 convention in Tulalip will build on this momentum, offering a platform to discuss key issues and celebrate Hawaiian culture in the Pacific Northwest.

Attendees can expect an engaging lineup of workshops, panel discussions, and cultural activities centered around:

Cultural Preservation – Honoring and perpetuating Native Hawaiian language, traditions, and arts.

– Honoring and perpetuating Native Hawaiian language, traditions, and arts. Housing – Addressing affordability, homeownership, and solutions for Native Hawaiians.

– Addressing affordability, homeownership, and solutions for Native Hawaiians. Indigenous Issues – Strengthening partnerships with other Indigenous communities.

– Strengthening partnerships with other Indigenous communities. Education – Expanding access to education and fostering pathways for success.

– Expanding access to education and fostering pathways for success. Self-Determination – Advocating for Native Hawaiian rights, governance, and economic empowerment.

– Advocating for Native Hawaiian rights, governance, and economic empowerment. Staying Connected as a Lāhui – Building networks and fostering unity among Native Hawaiians living in Hawai‘i and abroad.

Registration for the 2025 Native Hawaiian Convention is now open. For details on pricing, lodging, and travel accommodations visit HawaiianCouncil.org/convention . Early bird registration is available through May 1, 2025 at $175 for CNHA members and $250 for non-members.

Lewis added, “Recent US Census Bureau data confirms that more Native Hawaiians now live outside of Hawai‘i than in the islands. This shift highlights why gatherings on the continent, like the Native Hawaiian Convention, provide important opportunities for connection, collaboration, and collective action to uplift Native Hawaiians wherever they call home.”

The federally recognized Tulalip Tribes will serve as hosts for the convention. Their commitment to self-governance, cultural preservation, and economic development makes Tulalip a meaningful location to continue the dialogue on Native Hawaiian issues and Indigenous solidarity. The Tulalip Reservation spans 22,000 acres, more than 50% of which is in federal trust status. Established as a permanent home for the Snohomish, Snoqualmie, Skagit, Suiattle, Samish and Stillaguamish Tribes, it remains a thriving community dedicated to the preservation of its cultural heritage and economic stability.

CNHA’s annual Native Hawaiian Convention is one of the largest annual gatherings of Native Hawaiians, serving as a vital platform for discussion, education, and community-driven solutions. Through regional and statewide gatherings, CNHA continues to create opportunities for meaningful dialogue and action.