March 5 meeting to offer updates on wastewater, CDBG-DR and wildfire debris

The Lahaina Community Disaster Recovery Meeting at Lahaina Intermediate School. PC: County of Maui

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Lahaina Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

Topics to be discussed include:

Status of current operations by the US Army Corps of Engineers.

An update from the County on the wastewater system.

Information on upcoming public meetings for the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery, Draft Action Plan.

Plans for the transfer of debris from the Temporary Disposal Storage site in Olowalu to the Permanent Disposal Site in Central Maui.

In order to provide residents more individual assistance from various agencies, representatives from several departments and agencies will be available to offer support at resource tables at the community meeting. They include: County of Maui’s Office of Recovery, 4LEAF, Department of Water Supply, Department of Environmental Management, Department of Planning, Federal Emergency Management Agency, US Army Corps of Engineers, Hawaiian Electric Co. and Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group.

Representatives from the State’s Disaster Case Management Program will be available.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. A live broadcast of the meeting will also be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.

For more information and to view past community meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org and click on the “Events” tab.