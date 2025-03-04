Maui Surf Forecast for March 05, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 5-7 4-6 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 06:42 PM HST. Low 1.1 feet 12:28 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 04:06 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 11:54 AM HST. Sunrise 6:42 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed N and W facing shores is steadily easing as the present NW (310-320) swell subsides through midweek. An upward trend is expected Thursday night through Saturday as a couple of NW (320-330) swells arrive and peak Friday night through Saturday. This may push surf back to advisory levels. A downward trend is then expected Sunday through early next week. Surf along E exposuresremains rough through the week due to strong easterly trades. Surf along S shores remains small, with mainly background S and SE swells.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.