Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 05, 2025

March 4, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 06:42 PM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 12:28 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 04:06 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 11:54 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:42 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed N and W facing shores is steadily easing as the present NW (310-320) swell subsides through midweek. An upward trend is expected Thursday night through Saturday as a couple of NW (320-330) swells arrive and peak Friday night through Saturday. This may push surf back to advisory levels. A downward trend is then expected Sunday through early next week. Surf along E exposuresremains rough through the week due to strong easterly trades. Surf along S shores remains small, with mainly background S and SE swells. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
