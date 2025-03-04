Maui Surf Forecast for March 05, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:42 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:32 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed N and W facing shores is steadily easing as the present NW (310-320) swell subsides through midweek. An upward trend is expected Thursday night through Saturday as a couple of NW (320-330) swells arrive and peak Friday night through Saturday. This may push surf back to advisory levels. A downward trend is then expected Sunday through early next week. Surf along E exposuresremains rough through the week due to strong easterly trades. Surf along S shores remains small, with mainly background S and SE swells.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com