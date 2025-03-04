Maui News

Photo: Wailuku resident serves aboard USS Ralph Johnson in the East China Sea

March 4, 2025, 11:00 AM HST
Ensign Camryn Ban from Wailuku, Maui. PC: US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry

Ensign Camryn Ban from Wailuku, Maui, hands out zones to zone setters during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while underway in the East China Sea, March 1.

Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the US 7th fleet’s principal surface force.

