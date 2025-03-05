Hoku Dudoit named MEO 2025 Driver of the Year

Driver of the Year Hoku Dudoit poses for a photo with Carol Davis of Atlas Insurance (right) and MEO Transportation Director Patty Copperfield.

Zandra “Hoku” Dudoit has been named Maui Economic Opportunity 2025 Driver of the Year for “exemplifying what it means to be a dedicated and safe driver.”

Dudoit, a paratransit driver since June 2013, was honored at MEO’s staff awards on Feb. 25 in MEO’s Wailuku classrooms. Carol Davis of Atlas Insurance, MEO’s insurance agent, presented the plaque and cash award to Dudoit.

“Clients have expressed confidence in this driver’s ability to deliver them safely to and from their destinations, and this reputation for reliability is well earned,” said Davis, whose company has sponsored the award for many years.

“Beyond safety, this individual exhibits respect and empathy for their clients, always assisting when needed and treating everyone with dignity,” she continued. “Their flexibility and creativity allow them to adapt to ever-changing circumstances on the road ensuring smooth operations even during unexpected challenges.”

Carol Davis of Atlas Insurance gives Zandra “Hoku” Dudoit a hug before presenting her with the MEO Driver of the Year for 2025 award.

In addition, Cash for No Crash certificates and cash awards were presented to MEO drivers with a consecutive clean safety record.

The staff gathering offered an opportunity to recognize MEO staff for their work and years of service.

Marvin Vargas, a paratransit driver, was named MEO Employee of the Month for January. Nominations for the award generally come from MEO staff, but Vargas’ nomination was made by a client. Impressed by the service, the client called a manager to applaud Vargas.

Marvin Vargas was named MEO Employee of the Month for January. He was unable to attend the awards staff meeting.

With no buses available to pick up the client at the appointed time, Vargas extended his shift to make the run as scheduled.

Vargas received a $150 check and an extra vacation day.