Maui Preparatory Academy welcomes Drew Triplett as new athletic director

Drew Triplett headshot. PC: Maui Preparatory Academy

Maui Preparatory Academy has announced the hiring of Drew Triplett, a 2022 graduate, as its new athletic director.

Triplett, one of the most decorated athletes in the school’s history, played a pivotal role in Maui Prep’s 2022 Division II state basketball championship, earning state and league Player of the Year honors. As he prepares to graduate from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, he is returning home to lead the next generation of Pueo athletes.

Triplett will replace current Athletic Director Zach Bailey at the end of the school year. Bailey, who has led Pueo Athletics for four years, oversaw 13 MIL team titles and two HHSAA state championships. He and his family are relocating to the mainland.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Drew on becoming Maui Prep’s next Athletic Director,” Bailey said. “Having coached him as a student-athlete, I saw firsthand the leadership, determination and vision that make him the perfect fit for this role. As our point guard, Drew led with confidence, knew every play, and brought his teammates together—truly an extension of the head coach on the court. I am confident he will bring that same leadership and drive to Maui Prep Athletics. Drew is wise beyond his years, hungry to grow and committed to excellence. I’m excited to support him in this new chapter and look forward to seeing him take Maui Prep Athletics to new heights. He’s ready for this, and he’s going to shine.”

Dr. Miguel Solis, Head of School, expressed his enthusiasm for Drew’s return, emphasizing the school’s commitment to his success:



“I’ve known Drew since he was a student at Maui Prep, and I’ve always been impressed with his leadership, enthusiasm and ability to inspire confidence in those around him,” Solis said. “He seeks guidance where needed, brings great energy and has a strong vision for what’s next for Pueo Athletics. We are fully supporting him in this transition and providing him with any development necessary to ensure his success. I have no doubt that under Drew’s leadership, our athletic program will continue to thrive.”

Maui Prep guard Drew Triplett drives through the lane in the Division II HHSAA state basketball championship game, Feb. 26, 2022. PC: Ray Chin

“Maui and the MIL will remember Drew Triplett, the basketball player. We are thrilled to introduce Drew in a brand new role and capacity. He’s excited to put his leadership and business skills to work,” said Maui Prep’s Principal Ryan Kirkham.

As athletic director, Triplett will oversee all aspects of Maui Prep’s growing athletic program, including student-athlete development, coaching leadership, facilities management and program expansion. His vision aligns with Maui Prep’s commitment to fostering well-rounded student-athletes who excel in academics, athletics and character.

“I am incredibly honored to return to Maui Prep in this capacity,” Triplett said. “My experience here shaped me into the person I am today, and I am excited to give back to a program that has given me so much. I look forward to working with our coaches, student-athletes and the entire Maui Prep ‘ohana to build on our strong foundation and continue to elevate Pueo athletics.”

Triplett will officially assume his role in the summer.