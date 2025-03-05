Hawaiʻi Island: Puna murder suspect dies following officer-involved shooting

A 28-year-old Mountain View man suspected of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend’s 25-year-old sister early the morning of March 4 at her Mountain View residence is dead after being involved in an officer-involved shooting later that day in Volcano.

Isaiah Kaleo Jiaan Fourshey

Isaiah Kaleo Jiaan Fourshey was shot during the incident at about 6 p.m. Tuesday near the Nāmakanipaio Campground off Highway 11 inside Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. He was subsequently transported to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he died at about 8 p.m.

No bystanders nor any Hawai‘i Police Department personnel or National Park Service rangers were injured.

A portion of Highway 11 was closed for several hours at the intersection with the entrance to the campground during the incident and since reopened. Nāmakanipaio Campground also is open.

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards initiated a critical incident review in the officer-involved shooting, as is standard practice.

A 15-year veteran detective with the department and a second detective with 7 years of service with the department were both placed on administrative leave to ensure they are mentally, emotionally and physically able to return to work.

Because the officer-involved shooting happened within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, the Federal Bureau of Investigations has primary jurisdiction and took over the primary investigation.

Questions should be directed to Honolulu_FBI_PAO@fbi.gov.

A murder investigation was launched and dozens of investigators spent Tuesday searching for Fourshey, who was thought to be armed with a handgun, following two early morning shootings in Puna, including the incident that resulted in the death of 25-year-old Latisha Soares.

Fourshey allegedly first went to the home of his ex-girlfriend’s parents on Hibiscus Street in Mountain View looking for her.

He reportedly pulled out a handgun while he was there and shot at them before leaving after being told she was not there. No one was shot.

He then reportedly proceeded to the residence of her sister, Soares, on Plumeria Street in Mountain View, kicked in the front door and shot at them multiple times, shooting and killing Soares.

The investigation remains ongoing.