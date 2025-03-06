First Tee Hawaiʻi Spring Break Camp registration on Maui is open

PC: First Tee – Hawaiʻi

Registration is now open for First Tee Hawaiʻi’s Spring Break Camp programming at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course. First Tee Hawaiʻi is a youth development organization that helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf.

The need to empower our youth so that they’re prepared to tackle all of life’s challenges is critical now more than ever. Trained coaches deliver the programs to kids and teens ages 7 to 12, helping build their inner strength, self-confidence and resilience, preparing them for the future. Using the game of golf as the platform, participants learn critical life skills to help them grow socially, emotionally and academically.

Parents can register their kids ages 7 to 12 to participate at FirstTeeHawaii.org for a 4-day spring break camp at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course, March 17-20, from 8 to 11 a.m. for $180.

Golf equipment is available to borrow for those in need.

First Tee Hawaiʻi is one of 150 chapters across the First Tee network. These character education programs are offered at golf courses, schools and youth centers in all 50 states and six international locations.

For more information about First Tee Hawaiʻi, visit FirstTeeHawaii.org or email First Tee Hawaiʻi’s Program Director, Joie Ruggiero, joie@hsjga.org.