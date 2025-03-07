Geotechnical work to be conducted on and along roadways in Central Maui, March 10-14
The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays from March 10-14 as crews will be drilling for soil samples in and along state highways, which will assist the department in maintaining and improving its roadways.
Monday, March 10: work will be conducted on the east side shoulders of the Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) and Hāna Highway (Route 36) intersections from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be no lane closures.
Tuesday, March 11:
- The northbound left lane on Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) will be closed approaching the Hoʻokele Street intersection from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Crews will be working in the southbound right shoulder on Maui Veterans Highway as it approaches the Hoʻokele Street intersection from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No lanes will be closed.
Wednesday, March 12:
- The eastbound left lane on Maui Veterans Highway will be closed approaching the Cane Haul Road intersection from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Thursday, March 13:
- The westbound left lane on Maui Veterans Highway will be closed approaching the Cane Haul Road intersection from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Friday, March 14:
- The westbound left lane on with Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) will be closed approaching the Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) intersection from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Crews will be working in the far southwest corner of the Kūihelani Highway and Honoapiʻilani Highway intersection from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No lane lanes will be closed.
Please obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.