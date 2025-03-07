Geotechnical work to be conducted on and along roadways in Central Maui, March 10-14

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays from March 10-14 as crews will be drilling for soil samples in and along state highways, which will assist the department in maintaining and improving its roadways.

Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) and Hāna Highway (Route 36) intersections. PC: Google Earth via Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

Monday, March 10: work will be conducted on the east side shoulders of the Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) and Hāna Highway (Route 36) intersections from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be no lane closures.

Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311). PC: Google Earth via Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

Tuesday, March 11:

The northbound left lane on Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) will be closed approaching the Hoʻokele Street intersection from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Crews will be working in the southbound right shoulder on Maui Veterans Highway as it approaches the Hoʻokele Street intersection from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No lanes will be closed.

Hoʻokele Street. PC: Google Earth via Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

Wednesday, March 12:

The eastbound left lane on Maui Veterans Highway will be closed approaching the Cane Haul Road intersection from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Maui Veterans Highway approaching Cane Haul Road. PC: Google via Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

Thursday, March 13:

The westbound left lane on Maui Veterans Highway will be closed approaching the Cane Haul Road intersection from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) approaching the Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) intersection. PC: Google Earth via Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

Friday, March 14:

The westbound left lane on with Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) will be closed approaching the Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) intersection from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Crews will be working in the far southwest corner of the Kūihelani Highway and Honoapiʻilani Highway intersection from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No lane lanes will be closed.

Kūihelani Highway and Honoapiʻilani Highway intersection. PC: Google Earth via Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

Please obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

